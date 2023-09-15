Game 3 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. Bowling Green Falcons Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Michigan Wolverines have gotten off to a great start to their 2023 campaign, winning both of their games over East Carolina and UNLV by combining to outscore them 65-10. This week, they will take on the Bowling Green Falcons from the Mid-American Conference. The Falcons are 1-1 coming off a win over Eastern Illinois. This will be the final game for the Wolverines without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, as he finishes his three-game suspension to start the year; Michigan will be led by Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore, who missed the first game of the season as he was suspended as well for his role in the Harbaugh situation.

Michigan Wolverines 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) vs. Bowling Green 1-1 (0-0 MAC)

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: BTN

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Line: Wolverines -40.5 / O/U 53.5

2023 Season Stats

Michigan:

2023 Record — 2-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 894 (447 YDS/G)

Passing Yards: 593 (296.5 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards: 301 (150.5 YDS/G)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 494 (247 YDS/G)

Passing Yards Allowed: 300 (150 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 164 (82 YDS/G)

2023 Points Scored: 65 (32.5 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 10 (5 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 2

Bowling Green:

2023 Record — 1-1 (0-0 in MAC)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 853 (426.5 PG)

Passing Yards: 505 (252.5 PG)

Rushing Yards: 332 (166 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 755 (377.5 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 393 (196.5 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 321 (160.5 PG)

2023 Points Scored: 44 (44 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 14 (14 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 81

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: Michigan 2-0-0

Current streak: Michigan has won the only two matchups

Last Michigan win: 2010 (65-21)

Last Bowling Green win: N/A

Top Players (2023 Stats)

Michigan Wolverines

Passing: J.J. McCarthy- 48-55, 558 yards, 5-0 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Blake Corum – 25 ATT, 153 YDS, 4 TD

Receiving: Roman Wilson – 10 REC, 167 YDS, 5 TD

Tackles: Ernest Hausmann & Junior Colson & Michael Barrett – 9

Sacks: Jaylen Harrell & Kenneth Grant – 1.5

Interceptions: Mike Sainristil – 1

Bowling Green

Passing: Connor Bazelak – 29-49, 390 YDS, 3-3 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Terion Stewart – 17 ATT, 106 YDS, 2 TD

Receiving: Harold Fannin Jr. – 9 REC, 138 YDS, 1 TD

Tackles: Joseph Sipp Jr. – 20

Sacks: Cashius Howell & Dierre Kelly & Anthony Hawkins – 1.5

Interceptions: Jalen Huskey – 1

Michigan Wolverines Players To Watch:

Offense: Running Back – Donovan Edwards – Junior

Last week, I said Edwards was a player to watch as he has struggled out of the gate after a positive 2022. Last week, he continued his struggles as he only rushed the ball six times and picked up only nine yards on the day, and in the passing game, he caught five passes for 26 yards. With Big Ten play quickly approaching, the Wolverines will need both backs ready to roll with the schedule starting to get tougher.

Defense: Defensive Back – Mike Sainristil – Junior

Sainristil leads the team in interceptions entering week three, and this week, he will face a quarterback who makes mistakes in the passing game in Connor Bazelak; this season, Bazelak has thrown for three interceptions through his first two games, with all three coming in week one in their loss to Liberty. Look for Sainristil to make an interception in this one and make life challenging for Bowling Green receivers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan will take on Bowling Green on Saturday night Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on BTN. Michigan Players to Watch: Running Back Donovan Edwards and Defensive Back Mike Sainristil.

Bottom Line: Michigan Wolverines look to keep rolling before Big Ten play

The Michigan Wolverines season has been very hyped, as it should be, with the talent on the roster on both sides of the ball. This week against Bowling Green will wrap up their out-of-conference play, with Rutgers coming in next weekend and the rest of the season being tough tests against some top teams in the Big Ten. Michigan should stay perfect as they work towards another Big Ten title and berth in the College Football Playoff.