Game 5 Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Where to Watch, Game Time, And More

The Michigan State Spartans enter their fifth game of the season looking to snap a two-game losing streak, having lost to the Washington Huskies and Maryland Terrapins. This week’s task will not be easy as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, with both teams looking for their first win of the season in the Big Ten after Iowa lost to Penn State last weekend. The Spartans faced Iowa’s quarterback Cade McNamara when he was at Michigan, and in that game, he went 28 of 44 for 383 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Michigan State Spartans 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Line: Hawkeyes -12 / O/U: 36.5

2023 Season Stats

Michigan State:

2023 Record — 2-2 (0-1 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 1,508 (377 PG)

Passing Yards: 1064 (266 PG)

Rushing Yards: 444 (111 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 1,487 (371.8 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 973 (243.3 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 514 (128.5 PG)

2023 Cumulative Points Scored: 92 (23 ppg)

2023 Cumulative Points Allowed: 93 (23.3 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 67

Iowa:

2023 Record —3-1 (0-1 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 982 (245.5 PG)

Passing Yards: 508 (127 PG)

Rushing Yards: 474 (118.5 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 1255 (313.8 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 720 (180 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 535 (133.8 PG)

2023 Cumulative Points Scored: 85 (21.3 ppg)

2023 Cumulative Points Allowed: 68 (17 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 30

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: Iowa Leads 24-22-2

Current streak: Iowa one win

Last Michigan State win: 2021 (17-10)

Last Iowa win: 2022 (49-7)

2023 Top Players

Michigan State Spartans

Passing: Noah Kim – 66-116, 897 yards, 6-3 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Nate Carter – 73 ATT, 369 YDS, 4 TD

Receiving: Jaron Glover – 9 REC, 203 YDS, 0 TD

Tackles: Malik Spencer & Dillon Tatum – 26

Sacks: Aaron Brule– 2.0

Interceptions: Cal Haladay & Jaden Mangham & Angelo Grose – 1

Iowa

Passing: Cade McNamara – 43-85, 459 YDS, 4-3 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Leshon Williams – 25 ATT, 173 YDS, 0 TD

Receiving: Luke Lachey – 10 REC, 131 YDS, 0 TD

Tackles: Jay Higgins – 50 (28-22)

Sacks: Devontae Craig & Joe Evans & Nick Jackson – 1.0

Interceptions: Sebastian Castro & Xavier Nwankpa – 1

Michigan State Spartans Players To Watch:

Offense: Running Back – Nate Carter – Sophomore

I picked Carter to be the player to watch last weekend, and he showed up, recording 97 yards on 19 carries. as the Iowa rush defense ranks tenth in the Big Ten in yards allowed per game on the ground with 133.8 yds/g. Carter will need to put up similar numbers to last week but add a touchdown or two to help the Spartans to victory.

Defense: Linebacker – Cal Haladay – Junior

Haladay has been the best player on the Spartans' defense, having an interception, and is third on the team in tackles with 25 after the first four weeks of the season. The Iowa offense ranks last in the big ten in yds/g with 245.5; look for Haladay to be all over the field on Saturday, making big plays for Michigan State.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan State will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM on NBC/Peacock. Michigan State Players to Watch Quarterback Noah Kim and Linebacker Cal Haladay.

Bottom Line: Michigan State Spartans look for first Big Ten win of 2023

The Michigan State Spartans will be on a bye following this weekend before they start to enter the challenging part of their schedule; what better way to enter the bye than picking up a win against a team that was ranked in the top 25 just last week and build some momentum into the bye before they have to get ready for Rutgers and Michigan in back-to-back weeks in October.