Sunday, March 29, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings take down Avalanche in OT in Game 3 of 2002 Western Conference Finals

It took overtime, but the Red Wings took down Colorado in Game 3 of the 2002 Western Finals!

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We continue our Game of the Day series with a classic Detroit Red Wings matchup from the legendary 2001-02 season! And since it’s not a school night, we’re sure you won’t mind if this one required some overtime!

Red Wings defenseman Fredrik Olausson proved to be the hero, blasting the game winner past stunned Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy in overtime of Game 3 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals. The win gave Detroit a 2-1 edge in the series that they’d eventually go on to win in seven games.

Colorado took the lead in the first period courtesy of a Rob Blake deflection, but Luc Robitaille tied the score midway through the third period.

Comments

