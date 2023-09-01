Game Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. East Carolina Pirates Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Michigan Wolverines will kick off their 2023 season. This season comes with high expectations for the Wolverines as they start the season ranked #2 in the country and have National Championship aspirations. In week 1, they will take on the East Carolina Pirates, which they will do without their head coach as the University suspended Jim Harbaugh for the season's first three games.

Last season, Michigan finished 13-1 overall and 9-0 in the Big Ten en route to a Big Ten Championship and a berth in the College Football playoff in which they lost their first-round matchup to the TCU Horned Frogs. The East Carolina Pirates came in off an 8-5 season and finished 4-4 in the American Atlantic Conference; they won the Birmingham Bowl against Coastal Carolina.

Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (0-0 Big Ten) vs. East Carolina Pirates 0-0 (0-0 AAC)

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Peacock

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Line: Wolverines -36.0

2022 Season Stats

Michigan:

2022 Record — 13-1 (9-0 in Big Ten)

2022 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 6,423 total yards (458.8 YDS/G)

Passing Yards: 3,078 passing yards (219.9 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards: 3,345 rushing yards (238.9 YDS/G)

2022 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 3,602 (277.1(YDS/G)

Passing Yards Allowed: 2,494 (191.8 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,108 (85.2 YDS/G)

2022 Points Scored: 566 (40.4 ppg)

2022 Points Allowed: 174 (13.4 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 2

East Carolina:

2022 Record —8-5 (4-4 in AAC)

2022 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 5,994 (461.1 PG)

Passing Yards: 3,776 (290.5 PG)

Rushing Yards: 2,218 (170.6 PG)

2022 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 4,931 (410.9 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 3,594 (299.5 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,337 (111.4 PG)

2022 Points Scored: 423 (32.5 ppg)

2022 Points Allowed: 324 (27.0 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 81

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: 0-0-0

Current streak: N/A

Last Michigan win: N/A

Last East Carolina win: N/A

Top Players (2022 Stats)

Michigan Wolverines

Passing: J.J. McCarthy- 208-322, 2,719 yards, 22-5 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Blake Corum – 247 ATT, 1,463 YDS, 18 TD

Receiving: Cornelius Johnson – 32 REC, 499 YDS, 6 TD

Tackles: Junior Colson – 101 Tackles (42-59)

Sacks: Michael Barrett – 3.5 Sacks

Interceptions: Rod Moore – 4 INT

East Carolina Pirates

Passing: Mason Garcia – 7-12, 54 YDS, 0-0 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Marlon Gunn Jr. – 67 ATT, 344 YDS, 0 TD

Receiving: C.J. Johnson – 67 REC, 1016 YDS, 10 TD

Tackles: Julius Wood – 87 Total Tackles (38-49)

Sacks: Jeremy Lewis – 4.5 Sacks

Interceptions: Jireh Wilson – 3 INT

Michigan Players To Watch:

Offense: Quarterback – J.J. McCarthy – Junior

This will be a game that the Wolverines may need to throw the ball a little more than usual as East Carolina likes to try to stop the run, which means it'll fall on McCarthy to get the ball to Donovan Edwards, Cornelius Johnson, and Roman Wilson and get the Michigan offense rolling early in week one.

Defense: Defensive Back – Rod Moore – Junior

Rod Moore will get the job of covering C.J. Johnson, who finished last season with 67 catches for 1085 yards. The Pirates like to throw the ball, attempting 482 times last season compared to 417 times they attempted a rush. Moore's goal will be to make it difficult to complete passes, force East Carolina to run the ball, and allow the talented front seven of Michigan to shut them down there as well.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Michigan Wolverines kick off the highly anticipated 2023 season on Saturday. Michigan will take on the East Carolina Pirates at noon. This is the first matchup all-time between Michigan and East Carolina. Michigan Players to Watch are Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Defensive Back Rod Moore.

Bottom Line: Michigan Wolverines 2023 High Expectations

The Michigan Wolverines will turn to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to lead them into this one. The Wolverines have a very talented football team this season, and the National Championship is the ceiling that will start with coming out on top over East Carolina on Saturday afternoon as they look to make their way through the easier part of their schedule.