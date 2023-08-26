Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan WR Roman Wilson changes to coveted No. 1 jersey

He has his work cut out for him if he ever wants to be mentioned in the same breath as Anthony Carter and Braylon Edwards!

Michigan football‘s senior wide receiver Roman Wilson has decided to make a change. That change is transitioning from wearing the No. 14 jersey to the coveted No. 1. This number, is more than just a digit at Michigan as it carries the legacy of Wolverine legends like Braylon Edwards and Anthony Carter.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson

Why it Matters

The No. 1 jersey is not just another jersey in the Michigan football roster; it's a symbol of excellence and has often been the choice of standout receivers. Roman Wilson is poised to step into this grand tradition. With Wilson back in full health, there is high anticipation for him to redefine his position, potentially becoming J.J. McCarthy’s go-to target this season.

What Roman Wilson Say?

During fall camp, Wilson voiced his aspirations for the upcoming 2023 season:

“Who can be that go-to receiver? Who’s going to be dependable? I gotta be there and make plays when he wants me to.”

“If you’ve watched my game, if you put me in that category of ‘I’m a fast guy,’” Wilson added. “I’m not just a fast guy. I can help in the backfield, I can play wideout, I can play slot. I am fast, I can go up and get the ball, and I can run after catch. I’ve got great hands; that’s who I am.”

Roman Wilson Michigan

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Roman Wilson, senior WR, transitions to Michigan's legendary No. 1 jersey.
  2. The No. 1 jersey has a rich history, previously worn by Wolverine greats.
  3. Fully fit Wilson looks forward to a pivotal role in the upcoming 2023 season.

Bottom Line – From Fourteen to One: A Journey of Legacy

Roman Wilson’s shift to the No. 1 jersey is not just a change of fabric; it's a testament to his commitment, skill, and the future he envisions for himself. Wilson will probably never be put in the same category as players like Anthony Carter and Braylon Edwards, but, with that being said, he has an opportunity to do the Wolverines proud during the 2023 season.

