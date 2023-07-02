Getting to Know the Detroit Red Wings newest Defenseman Shayne Gostibehere

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Shayne Gostibehere to a one-year deal with a four-million-dollar AAV.

Shayne Gostisbehere, signed 1x$4ishM by DET, is a top four offensive defenceman with a great shot and excellent penalty differential. At his best in the offensive zone, pretty easy to beat off the rush. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/zkxfdDTvi1 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2023

Shayne Gostisbehere By the Numbers (Arizona & Carolina)

75 Games Played

13 Goals

28 Assists

41 Points

-5 +/-

15 Power-Play Points

89 Blocked Shots

Shayne Gostisbehere Scouting Report

Has all the offensive tools an NHL team could want from a defenseman: outstanding skating ability, puck-moving prowess and power-play quarterback skills. His problems come when his team does not have the biscuit; he is small by NHL standards, making it hard to defend against bigger opponents, and he must continue to improve his play away from the puck. Long Range Potential: Excellent offensive defenseman with defensive struggles. – Sports Forecasters

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings add another defenseman, and this one is kind of a head-scratcher with all the left-handed defensemen; they currently have Jake Walman, Simon Edvinsson, Olli Maatta, and Ben Chiarot. Gostisbehere is one of the top defensemen currently in the league and is a huge signing for the Red Wings, but the question is where will he slide in, and who will he be playing alongside?