Getting to Know the Detroit Red Wings newest Defenseman Shayne Gostibehere

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Shayne Gostibehere to a one-year deal with a four-million-dollar AAV.
Shayne Gostisbehere By the Numbers (Arizona & Carolina)
- 75 Games Played
- 13 Goals
- 28 Assists
- 41 Points
- -5 +/-
- 15 Power-Play Points
- 89 Blocked Shots
Shayne Gostisbehere Scouting Report
Has all the offensive tools an NHL team could want from a defenseman: outstanding skating ability, puck-moving prowess and power-play quarterback skills. His problems come when his team does not have the biscuit; he is small by NHL standards, making it hard to defend against bigger opponents, and he must continue to improve his play away from the puck. Long Range Potential: Excellent offensive defenseman with defensive struggles. – Sports Forecasters
Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings add another defenseman, and this one is kind of a head-scratcher with all the left-handed defensemen; they currently have Jake Walman, Simon Edvinsson, Olli Maatta, and Ben Chiarot. Gostisbehere is one of the top defensemen currently in the league and is a huge signing for the Red Wings, but the question is where will he slide in, and who will he be playing alongside?