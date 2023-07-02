Merch
Red Wings Notes

Getting to Know the Detroit Red Wings newest Defenseman Shayne Gostibehere

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Shayne Gostibehere to a one-year deal with a four-million-dollar AAV.

Shayne Gostisbehere By the Numbers (Arizona & Carolina)

  • 75 Games Played
  • 13 Goals
  • 28 Assists
  • 41 Points
  • -5 +/-
  • 15 Power-Play Points
  • 89 Blocked Shots

Shayne Gostisbehere Scouting Report

Has all the offensive tools an NHL team could want from a defenseman: outstanding skating ability, puck-moving prowess and power-play quarterback skills. His problems come when his team does not have the biscuit; he is small by NHL standards, making it hard to defend against bigger opponents, and he must continue to improve his play away from the puck. Long Range Potential: Excellent offensive defenseman with defensive struggles.Sports Forecasters

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings add another defenseman, and this one is kind of a head-scratcher with all the left-handed defensemen; they currently have Jake Walman, Simon Edvinsson, Olli Maatta, and Ben Chiarot. Gostisbehere is one of the top defensemen currently in the league and is a huge signing for the Red Wings, but the question is where will he slide in, and who will he be playing alongside?

D Shayne Gostisbehere signs with Detroit Red Wings

