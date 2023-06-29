Merch
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings select D Axel Sandin Pelikka with the No. 17 Pick in 2023 NHL Draft

By W.G. Brady
The NHL Draft is underway, and after selecting C Nate Danielson with the No. 9 overall pick, the Detroit Red Wings have now made their second selection of the evening. With the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Red Wings have selected D Axel Sandin Pelikka out of Sweden.

Red Wings select defenseman with the No. 17 Pick

Here are some Sandinn Pelikka highlights for your viewing pleasure. Stay tuned for our getting-to-know-the-newest Red Wing article that will be coming out shortly!

Up Next for the Red Wings

Barring any trades, which many believe will happen, the Red Wings' next picks will be back-to-back-to-back in Round 2 at 41,42, and 43. Stay tuned!

