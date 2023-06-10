Gilbert Arenas shows what a moron he is while attempting to bash Detroit Pistons

In a stunning display of ignorance and questionable math skills, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas took aim at the Detroit Pistons, specifically their decision to pay Monty Williams $78 million to be their head coach. Not only did Arenas rip the team for their coaching choice, but he also revealed just how clueless he is about basic NBA salary cap rules. Brace yourselves, folks, because this is going to be a wild ride.

Arenas' Delusional Rant

During a recent interview, Arenas made some outlandish claims that left Pistons fans scratching their heads and rolling their eyes simultaneously. He started off by declaring, “I know I'm not bringing nobody here, I know this city sucks. I know all things in Detroit ain't worth (bleep). Why am I paying him so much money?” Ah, the eloquence of Gilbert Arenas in full display.

Salary Cap 101, Arenas Style

But it didn't stop there. Arenas proceeded to demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of how NBA contracts and salary caps work. In his infinite wisdom, he asserted that the Pistons would have an extra $12 million to spend on a free agent if they didn't hire Monty Williams. Why, you may ask? Well, because Arenas seems to believe that coaching contracts count against the salary cap. Spoiler alert: they don't.

Math Blunders: The Arenas Edition

As if his salary cap misconception wasn't enough, Arenas then showcased his impressive math skills. According to his calculations, $78 million divided over six years equals 12. Yes, you read that correctly. Gilbert Arenas, ladies, and gentlemen, believes that dividing $78 million by six equals 12. Maybe it's time to invest in a calculator or, better yet, a basic math textbook.

Arenas' Basketball Prowess?

Now, we must take a moment to address Arenas' credibility when it comes to evaluating basketball decisions. This is a man who once brought guns into an NBA locker room, resulting in a suspension and tarnishing his reputation forever. So forgive us if we don't consider him an authority on what makes a successful franchise or a competent head coach.

The Real Reason Behind Arenas' Rant

While it's easy to dismiss Arenas' comments as the ramblings of an uninformed individual, there may be a deeper motive behind his diatribe. Could it be that Arenas is bitter about his own lackluster career and is using this opportunity to lash out at a team that never even considered signing him? It wouldn't be surprising, considering his penchant for attention-seeking behavior. Remember, this is the same brain that claims the Bad Boys Pistons could not hang in today's NBA.

The Pistons Will Rise

Despite Arenas' misguided criticism, the Detroit Pistons remain focused on building a winning culture under the guidance of Coach Monty Williams. With his leadership and expertise, the team hopes to make significant strides in player development and overall performance. The Pistons' commitment to progress extends far beyond the words of a former player desperately seeking relevance.

Arenas: A Punchline, Not an Authority

In the end, Gilbert Arenas' ill-informed comments about the Detroit Pistons and their coaching decision only serve to highlight his own shortcomings. From his baseless insults to his complete lack of understanding about the NBA salary cap, Arenas has managed to solidify his status as a punchline rather than an authority on anything basketball-related.

So, Gilbert, thanks for the entertainment, but maybe it's time to do some fact-checking and keep your elementary math skills in check before trying to critique a franchise that's moving forward without you.