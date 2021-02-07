Givani Smith earns Gordie Howe hat trick after demolishing Aaron Ekblad in fight [VIDEO]

The famous “Gordie Howe hat trick” consists of a player scoring a goal, registering an assist, and dropping the gloves all in the course of a single game.

And the latest player to accomplish the feat is none other than Detroit Red Wings forward Givani Smith.

Smith, who scored late in the 2nd period and then assisted on Robby Fabbri‘s early 3rd period goal, completed the trifecta by fighting (and demolishing) Florida’s Aaron Ekblad:

We’re starting to like the thought of this gritty forward having himself a permanent spot on the roster!

