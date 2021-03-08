Grayson Greiner tweets out photo showing damage done by 94 mph pitch to face

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner took a 94 mph pitch to the face that forced him to get immediate medical attention.

A day later, Greiner took to Twitter to release a photo showing the damage that was done.

As Greiner noted in his tweet, he is very lucky to walk away from this with only a broken nose.

Update: 94 to the face doesn’t feel great! Thank you for the countless calls, texts, and messages the past 24 hours. All things considered, I was extremely fortunate to come of this with only a broken nose. Cannot wait to be back on the field with my teammates and coaches! pic.twitter.com/Aovrs12iXI — Grayson Greiner (@ggreiner21) March 8, 2021