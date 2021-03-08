Grayson Greiner tweets out photo showing damage done by 94 mph pitch to face

On Sunday, Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner took a 94 mph pitch to the face that forced him to get immediate medical attention.

A day later, Greiner took to Twitter to release a photo showing the damage that was done.

As Greiner noted in his tweet, he is very lucky to walk away from this with only a broken nose.

