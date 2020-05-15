Happy Birthday to former Heisman Winner Desmond Howard (VIDEO)

He recreated the iconic Heisman Trophy pose against the hated Ohio State Buckeyes, and later went on to become Super Bowl MVP!

Desmond Howard set several records while with the Michigan Wolverines, including leading the Big Ten Conference in scoring with 138 points during the 1991 season, earning the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Awards, and earning first-team All-American honors.

He later had his jersey number “21” retired by the team, and would also spend the final two seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions.

Happy Birthday, Desmond!