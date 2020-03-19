Happy Birthday Vladimir Konstantinov! Hits, Skills, and Heart [Video]

In honor of former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov‘s 52nd Birthday, we take a look back at what made him such a great player.

Enjoy!

The Hits

Vlad brought the pain, most delightfully when it was a certain member of the Colorado Avalanche on the other end.

Vladdie’s skills went far beyond being an enforcer by trade, but he certainly did not shy away from mixing it up when necessary.

The Skills

Seemingly always in right position, the two-time Norris Award finalist never hesitated to step up to the plate and perform when the opportunity presented itself.

(Wait for the replay):

The Heart

Of course, even as Konstantinov’s career was tragically cut short, he lives on in this city, making every one of us proud to be a Red Wings fan. Happy Birthday, Vladdie!