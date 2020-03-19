44.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 19, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos

Happy Birthday Vladimir Konstantinov! Hits, Skills, and Heart [Video]

By Arnold Powell


Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Darren McCarty fights future teammate Joey Kocur

The two future Grind Line members once went at it with one another! Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay takes to Instagram, posts heartfelt message to Detroit Lions fans

Late Wednesday night, a report surfaced that the Detroit Lions were in the process of trading Pro Bowl CB...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Happy Birthday Vladimir Konstantinov! Hits, Skills, and Heart [Video]

In honor of former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov's 52nd Birthday, we take a look back at what made...
Read more
Arnold Powell

In honor of former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov‘s 52nd Birthday, we take a look back at what made him such a great player.

Enjoy!

The Hits

- Advertisement -

Vlad brought the pain, most delightfully when it was a certain member of the Colorado Avalanche on the other end.

- Advertisement -

Vladdie’s skills went far beyond being an enforcer by trade, but he certainly did not shy away from mixing it up when necessary.

The Skills

Seemingly always in right position, the two-time Norris Award finalist never hesitated to step up to the plate and perform when the opportunity presented itself.

(Wait for the replay):

The Heart

- Advertisement -

Of course, even as Konstantinov’s career was tragically cut short, he lives on in this city, making every one of us proud to be a Red Wings fan. Happy Birthday, Vladdie!

 

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Thursday’s Opening Round Games
Next articleDarius Slay takes to Instagram, posts heartfelt message to Detroit Lions fans

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Darren McCarty fights future teammate Joey Kocur

The two future Grind Line members once went at it with one another! Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay takes to Instagram, posts heartfelt message to Detroit Lions fans

Don Drysdale - 0
Late Wednesday night, a report surfaced that the Detroit Lions were in the process of trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Happy Birthday Vladimir Konstantinov! Hits, Skills, and Heart [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
In honor of former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov's 52nd Birthday, we take a look back at what made him such a great player. Enjoy! The...
Read more
College Sports

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Thursday’s Opening Round Games

Don Drysdale - 0
We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19. http://gty.im/1206667235 Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now have 9 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, it was made official that the Detroit Lions have traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings’ Darren McCarty fights future teammate Joey Kocur

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The two future Grind Line members once went at it with one another! Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty and future Grind-Line member Joey...
Read more

A’Shawn Robinson breaks his own news that he is leaving the Detroit Lions [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Earlier tonight, it was reported that DT A'Shawn Robinson was leaving the Detroit Lions and signing with the Los Angeles Rams. http://gty.im/1190294025 Just moments ago, the...
Read more

Report: First NHL Player tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
We knew it was just a matter of time but according to Elliotte Friedman, the first NHL player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player...
Read more

Game of the Day: Detroit Red Wings defeat Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 to win 1997 Stanley Cup

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
For today's Game of the Day, we turn back the clock to 1997 when the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.