If you are sick of the Dallas Cowboys, you may want to run and hide.

According to reports, the Cowboys will be the NFL team featured on HBO’s 2021 version of Hard Knocks.

The show will focus on the Cowboys inside and out as they go through training camp.

Hard Knocks will feature the Dallas #Cowboys starring:#CowboysNation #NFLRumors #NFL 📸 🎥 Dak Prescott

🎥 Jerry Jones

🎥 Amari Cooper

🎥CeeDee Lamb

🎥Ezekiel Elliott

🎥Demarcus Lawrence

🎥 Micah Parsons — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 2, 2021