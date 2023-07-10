Hendon Hooker loves the Detroit Lions ‘competitive’ coaching staff

Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker absolutely loves the competitive nature of the Detroit Lions coaching staff. According to Hooker, the coaching staff is highly supportive, always striving to improve, and hungry for success. He emphasizes the competitive aspect that each coach brings, leading to spirited exchanges on the field between the offense and defense.

Hooker relishes this environment, eager to be a part of a team that constantly progresses and strives to win games. As he prepares for the upcoming season, Hooker also shares his positive recovery progress after a torn ACL and his excitement for training camp.

“I love the Detroit staff,” Hooker said to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “They're very supportive. Always teaching and hungry to get better. There's a competitive aspect from every coach that we have. It's always a competition on the field. Offense, defense it's always going to be some chatter going back and forth, and I love that. I want be a part of something that's going to continue to progress to get better, and that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to win ballgames.”

“Just being back (in Knoxville) and taking a step back from Detroit, I'm missing the work,” Hooker said. “So I'm ready to get back at it.”

Hooker looks forward to training camp

Bottom Line – An Encouraging Start for Hooker

Hendon Hooker's positive outlook and enthusiasm for the Detroit Lions coaching staff bode well for his future in the NFL. The supportive and competitive environment provided by the coaching staff creates an ideal setting for Hooker's growth and development as a rookie quarterback. While his playing time may be limited initially, the opportunity to learn from experienced veterans and work under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's guidance is invaluable. Hooker's positive mindset and commitment to progress align perfectly with the team's goals, ensuring that he will make significant strides in his career. As training camp approaches, the Lions can look forward to witnessing Hooker's growth and potential contributions to the team.