Hey, Cardale Jones… Let me remind you who the real ‘trash can’ is

U of M News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

From time to time, athletes take to Twitter to troll their bitter rival, which is certainly their prerogative.

But sometimes, the player doing the trolling is so bad that it becomes laughable.

That is exactly what happened on Friday when former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones decided to take a shot at Michigan.

As you can see below, Jones tweeted, “Clearly! Everyone knows what a trash can looks like” in response to a photo of a Wolverines helmet with the caption, “Does @UMichFootball have the most recognizable helmet in college football?”

Now, first of all, I will assume that many of you reading this do not recall who Cardale Jones is because he only played at OSU when other QBs got injured. In fact, Jones ended up getting benched because Urban Meyer realized he was nothing to call home about.

After getting benched, Jones ultimately decided to skip his senior season to enter the NFL Draft, where he was eventually selected in the 4th Round by the Buffalo Bills.

To be so confident on Twitter, despite an underwhelming college “career” (only 11 career starts), Jones must have carved himself a nice little NFL career, right?

Wrong.

In fact, Jones was inactive for the first 15 games of his rookie season and was only put on the active list as a backup QB for the final game of the season because starter Tyrod Taylor was inactive. Jones ended up getting into that game and he completed 6-of-11 passes for 96 yards and one interception.

After bouncing around to a couple of other NFL teams and never playing in another game, Jones decided to try his hand in the XFL.

In 5 games with the DC Defenders, Jones completed just 54% of his passes while throwing just four touchdowns and seven interceptions!

Now, believe me, I get it, Ohio State has ABSOLUTELY DOMINATED Michigan football for almost two decades and if you are a Wolverines fan, it must be painful.

But one person who has had absolutely zero to do with that domination is Mr. Cardale Jones, who passed for a total of seven yards in his career against the Wolverines.

So, Cardale, you may believe the Michigan football helmet is a ‘trash can’ but anyone who has a clue about the game of football knows who the real ‘trash can’ is!

NOTE: This is all in good fun and I am sure Cardale Jones is an outstanding human being. Just figured it takes a troll to beat a troll!!!

 

Arnold Powell

