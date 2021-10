According to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Texans could be in the verge of trading QB Deshaun Watson.

McLain is reporting that the Texans could trade Watson to the Miami Dolphins as early as this week.

Stay tuned!

