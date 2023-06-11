How Detroit Red Wings Could Land Adam Fantilli in 2023 NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in an intriguing position heading into the 2023 NHL Draft. With the No. 9 overall pick in the first round, they have a solid opportunity to add a talented player to their roster. However, if they have their sights set on center Adam Fantilli from the University of Michigan, they will likely need to make a move to secure his services. General manager Steve Yzerman knows the importance of acquiring top-tier talent, and he may be willing to part ways with their No. 9 and No. 17 overall picks to trade up with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold the No. 3 overall pick.

Key Points

Red Wings' interest: The Red Wings are interested in center Fantilli, as they have reportedly interviewed him ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Trade-up possibility: In order to secure Fantilli, the Red Wings may need to trade up in the draft.

Uncertainties and alternatives: While a trade with the Blue Jackets is a possibility, there are uncertainties surrounding Fantilli's availability.

The Detroit Red Wings' Desire for Adam Fantilli

Fantilli is a highly coveted prospect with immense potential. As a freshman at the University of Michigan, Fantilli dominated the NCAA, leading all players in goals, points, and points per game. His impressive performance earned him the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, making him only the third freshman in NCAA history to receive this honor. With such remarkable achievements at a young age, it's no wonder that the Red Wings are eager to bring Fantilli into their fold.

- Advertisement -

The Potential Trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets

If the Red Wings are serious about acquiring Fantilli, a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets becomes a potential scenario. By packaging their No. 9 and No. 17 overall picks, Yzerman can present an enticing offer to the Blue Jackets, who hold the No. 3 overall pick. This move would significantly improve Detroit's chances of landing Fantilli, as it would allow them to leapfrog other teams and select the talented center earlier in the draft.

Uncertainties and Alternatives

While the trade with the Blue Jackets seems like a viable option, there are no guarantees that Adam Fantilli will be available at the No. 3 spot. The Anaheim Ducks hold the No. 2 overall pick and could snatch up the coveted prospect before the Red Wings have a chance. In this scenario, Yzerman would need to reassess his strategy and explore alternative options to bolster the team's lineup. However, if the Chicago Blackhawks, as expected, select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Ducks take Leo Carlsson at No. 2, Fantilli would be there for the taking if the Blue Jackets are willing to trade the No. 3 pick.

Bottom Line: A chance at greatness

In the end, securing a talent like Adam Fantilli would be a significant coup for the Detroit Red Wings. The combination of his scoring prowess, playmaking ability, and overall hockey IQ makes him an ideal fit for the team's future plans. While trading up in the draft carries inherent risks, the potential payoff of adding a player of Fantilli's caliber is undeniable. As the NHL Draft approaches, Red Wings fans eagerly await to see how Steve Yzerman maneuvers to potentially land this exceptional prospect.