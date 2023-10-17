How the Big Ten East will be decided if Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State tie for first

As the 2023 Big Ten football season unfolds, fans are witnessing an incredibly tight race in the Big Ten East. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State currently stand undefeated, creating an intriguing scenario where these three powerhouse teams could potentially tie for first place in the division. While the season promises thrilling matchups between these giants, a three-way tie could complicate the determination of the Big Ten East champion.

The Potential Three-Way Tie

With Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State all boasting unblemished records, it's clear that something extraordinary is happening in the Big Ten East this season. The pivotal games that will determine the division champion are yet to be played, and if each of these teams manages to win one of the head-to-head matchups, a three-way tie for first place becomes a real possibility.

Breaking the Tie: Big Ten's Fifth Tiebreaker

In the event that Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State finish the season with a 1-1 record against each other, the Big Ten would need to utilize its fifth tiebreaker to determine the division champion. This tiebreaker looks at the combined record of the cross-divisional opponents each of these teams faced throughout the season.

The comparison of the conference records of these cross-divisional teams will be the key to unlocking the mystery of the Big Ten East champion. The trio with the best cumulative Big Ten record of these cross-divisional teams will send their corresponding East team to the conference title game.

The Current Standings

As it stands right now, the situation appears intriguing. Let's take a look at how the tiebreaker stands based on the records of the cross-divisional opponents:

Michigan : Faced Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue, with a combined 3-7 record against them.

: Faced Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue, with a combined 3-7 record against them. Ohio State : Competed against Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, accumulating a 4-6 record.

: Competed against Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, accumulating a 4-6 record. Penn State: Took on Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern, securing a 5-6 record.

From the current data, it appears that Michigan may have a more challenging path to winning a three-way tiebreaker. Ohio State and Penn State have somewhat more favorable records among their cross-divisional opponents, and the teams they play are superior on paper.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are currently tied for first place in the Big Ten East, setting the stage for a potentially dramatic finish to the season. In case these three teams finish with a 1-1 head-to-head record against each other, the Big Ten will employ its fifth tiebreaker, considering the cumulative Big Ten record of cross-divisional opponents. The current records of cross-divisional opponents indicate that Michigan faces a more challenging road in a three-way tiebreaker compared to Ohio State and Penn State.

Bottom Line: Let The Chips Fall Where They May

The outcome of this thrilling race for the Big Ten East crown will depend on the remaining games and the performance of cross-divisional teams. As the season progresses, football enthusiasts eagerly await the showdowns that will ultimately determine the fate of these three powerhouse teams. With that being said… GO BLUE!!!