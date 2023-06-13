There is no question about it, Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions has battled with inconsistency in catching the football throughout for some time now. This issue is not new, as he struggled with dropped passes while playing at Alabama, and also during his debut season after recovering from a torn ACL. It is an issue that has apparently not yet been corrected, as he has dropped multiple passes during OTAs and minicamp. To address this concern, the Lions' position coach, Antwaan Randle El, has acknowledged Williams' drop issues and emphasized the importance of fundamental work during the early stages of the offseason program.

Key Points

Jameson Williams excels at getting open with his speed and quickness.

He has struggled with inconsistent hands, dropping catchable balls during offseason practices.

The Detroit Lions are committed to helping Williams improve his catching ability.

New drills and routines will be incorporated during the upcoming training camp.

Williams' progress is highly regarded within the organization, particularly due to increased on-field reps.

The offseason has allowed Williams to enhance his understanding of the game and improve his timing.

The Lions' commitment to developing young players through offseason preparation is vital for their overall success.

How the Detroit Lions are addressing Jameson Williams’ drop issues

According to Randle El, the team is committed to helping Williams improve his catching skills. They have devised a plan to incorporate new drills and routines specifically tailored to Williams and the other receivers during the upcoming training camp. The coaching staff understands that catching is a fundamental skill that requires continuous practice. Randle El emphasizes that it is not just about catching the ball but also about the intent and technique involved in various situations on the field. Despite the ongoing work to rectify Williams' drop issues, everyone within the organization remains optimistic about his progress heading into his second season with the team.

“Catching is catching,” Randle El said. “You've got to work on catching and work on catching. So, we do it after practice, do it before practice. And really, at the end of the day, it's the intent of it, like, how am I catching it in certain situations? That's what it comes down to. It's going to look like that for a little bit because we're working on a couple of different things to help him from that standpoint. But, he knows how to catch the ball.”

Bottom Line – Elevating Williams' Game

The Detroit Lions are actively working on resolving Jameson Williams' drop issues by prioritizing fundamental training and providing him with ample on-field repetitions. Although he has experienced inconsistency with his hands, Williams' exceptional speed and quickness remain valuable assets for the team. With the organization's support and a comprehensive approach to improvement, Williams has the opportunity to refine his catching skills and make a significant impact in the upcoming season. The Lions' commitment to developing their players showcases their dedication to fostering a strong and competitive team.