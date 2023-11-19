How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears in Week 11: Final Score Prediction Included

The Detroit Lions, boasting an impressive 7-2 record, are all set to face the last-place Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Week 11. According to the Las Vegas odds, the Lions are heavily favored in this matchup. A win at home would be crucial for the Lions, as it keeps them in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

How to Watch, Listen to, and Stream Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Despite the uneven odds, Lions' coach Dan Campbell warns against underestimating the Bears, emphasizing their potential to pose a challenge. For those eager to catch every play of this anticipated game, here's your comprehensive guide:

What : Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears When : Sunday, November 19, 2023

: Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET Where : Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) Television Option : FOX

: FOX Streaming Options : NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu

: NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu Radio Options : 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list)

: 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list) Television Announcers : Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink Radio Announcers : Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang Point Spread: Lions -7.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Strong Lions Record vs. Underdog Bears: The Detroit Lions, with a 7-2 record, face the last-place Chicago Bears at Ford Field. How to Watch and Listen: The game is scheduled for Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET, at Ford Field, Detroit. It can be watched on FOX and streamed via NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu. Radio coverage is available on 97.1 The Ticket. Betting Odds and Predictions: Las Vegas odds favor the Lions with a 7.5-point spread. Coach Dan Campbell emphasizes caution against underestimating the Bears, but the prediction is a strong Lions victory with a final score of Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 17.

Final Score Prediction

Head coach Dan Campbell is clear in his respect for the Bears, ensuring his team does not take the opposition lightly. However, the Lions are expected to leverage their home advantage and strong form. The prediction for Sunday's showdown at Ford Field is a decisive win for the Lions, with a final score of Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 17.