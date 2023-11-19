Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. Chicago Bears

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Week 11 showdown against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field, anticipation is building for what promises to be a pivotal game. Currently boasting a strong 7-2 record, the Lions stand as the clear favorites in this matchup against the last-place Bears. A victory here would not only elevate them to an impressive 8-2 but also set a positive tone for their upcoming Thanksgiving Day clash with the Green Bay Packers. With high stakes and the season's momentum on the line, let’s dive into the depth chart of the Lions, dissecting the key players and strategies poised to make a difference in today’s game against the Bears.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff
  • Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

  • David Montgomery
  • Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide Receivers

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Jameson Williams
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones
  • Antoine Green

Tight Ends

  • Sam LaPorta
  • Brock Wright
  • James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen

  • LT – Taylor Decker
  • LG – Colby Sorsdal (Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT)
  • C – Frank Ragnow
  • RG – Graham Glasgow
  • RT – Penei Sewell
  • OL – Dan Skipper
  • IOL – Kayode Awosika
  • OT – Connor Galvin
DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

  • DT – Alim McNeill
  • DT – Benito Jones
  • EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
  • EDGE – John Cominsky
  • DL – Levi Onwuzurike
  • DT – Brodric Martin
  • DT – Quinton Bohanna (Isaiah Buggs has been ruled OUT)
  • DL – Josh Paschal
  • EDGE – Charles Harris
  • EDGE – Romeo Okwara
  • EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

  • LB – Alex Anzalone
  • LB – Derrick Barnes
  • LB – Jack Campbell
  • LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
  • LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • LB – Anthony Pittman
  • LB – Trevor Nowaske

Cornerbacks

  • CB – Cam Sutton
  • CB – Jerry Jacobs
  • NB – Brian Branch
  • NB – Will Harris
  • CB – Khalil Dorsey
  • CB – Steven Gilmore
  • NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

  • Kerby Joseph
  • Tracy Walker
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
Bottom Line: Embracing the Unpredictable

Confronting challenges head-on, the Detroit Lions are rallying around their “Next Man Up” mentality in anticipation of their matchup with the Chicago Bears. Despite being the favored team in their home territory, the unpredictable nature of the NFL means no game can be taken lightly. As they step onto the field, the Lions recognize the importance of securing a win to keep their sights set on clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

