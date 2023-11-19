Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. Chicago Bears
As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Week 11 showdown against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field, anticipation is building for what promises to be a pivotal game. Currently boasting a strong 7-2 record, the Lions stand as the clear favorites in this matchup against the last-place Bears. A victory here would not only elevate them to an impressive 8-2 but also set a positive tone for their upcoming Thanksgiving Day clash with the Green Bay Packers. With high stakes and the season's momentum on the line, let’s dive into the depth chart of the Lions, dissecting the key players and strategies poised to make a difference in today’s game against the Bears.
Detroit Lions Depth Chart
*Note: Starters are in BOLD
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
Running Backs
- David Montgomery
- Jahmyr Gibbs
Wide Receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Josh Reynolds
- Jameson Williams
- Kalif Raymond
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Antoine Green
Tight Ends
- Sam LaPorta
- Brock Wright
- James Mitchell
Offensive Linemen
- LT – Taylor Decker
- LG – Colby Sorsdal (Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT)
- C – Frank Ragnow
- RG – Graham Glasgow
- RT – Penei Sewell
- OL – Dan Skipper
- IOL – Kayode Awosika
- OT – Connor Galvin
DEFENSE
Interior defensive line
- DT – Alim McNeill
- DT – Benito Jones
- EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
- EDGE – John Cominsky
- DL – Levi Onwuzurike
- DT – Brodric Martin
- DT – Quinton Bohanna (Isaiah Buggs has been ruled OUT)
- DL – Josh Paschal
- EDGE – Charles Harris
- EDGE – Romeo Okwara
- EDGE – Julian Okwara
Linebackers
- LB – Alex Anzalone
- LB – Derrick Barnes
- LB – Jack Campbell
- LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
- LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- LB – Anthony Pittman
- LB – Trevor Nowaske
Cornerbacks
- CB – Cam Sutton
- CB – Jerry Jacobs
- NB – Brian Branch
- NB – Will Harris
- CB – Khalil Dorsey
- CB – Steven Gilmore
- NB – Chase Lucas
Safeties
- Kerby Joseph
- Tracy Walker
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
Bottom Line: Embracing the Unpredictable
Confronting challenges head-on, the Detroit Lions are rallying around their “Next Man Up” mentality in anticipation of their matchup with the Chicago Bears. Despite being the favored team in their home territory, the unpredictable nature of the NFL means no game can be taken lightly. As they step onto the field, the Lions recognize the importance of securing a win to keep their sights set on clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.