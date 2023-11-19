Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. Chicago Bears

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Week 11 showdown against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field, anticipation is building for what promises to be a pivotal game. Currently boasting a strong 7-2 record, the Lions stand as the clear favorites in this matchup against the last-place Bears. A victory here would not only elevate them to an impressive 8-2 but also set a positive tone for their upcoming Thanksgiving Day clash with the Green Bay Packers. With high stakes and the season's momentum on the line, let’s dive into the depth chart of the Lions, dissecting the key players and strategies poised to make a difference in today’s game against the Bears.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Jameson Williams

Kalif Raymond

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Antoine Green

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Colby Sorsdal (Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT)

(Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT) C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

OL – Dan Skipper

IOL – Kayode Awosika

OT – Connor Galvin

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DL – Levi Onwuzurike

DT – Brodric Martin

DT – Quinton Bohanna (Isaiah Buggs has been ruled OUT)

DL – Josh Paschal

EDGE – Charles Harris

EDGE – Romeo Okwara

EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

LB – Jack Campbell

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB – Anthony Pittman

LB – Trevor Nowaske

Cornerbacks

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

NB – Will Harris

CB – Khalil Dorsey

CB – Steven Gilmore

NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Bottom Line: Embracing the Unpredictable

Confronting challenges head-on, the Detroit Lions are rallying around their “Next Man Up” mentality in anticipation of their matchup with the Chicago Bears. Despite being the favored team in their home territory, the unpredictable nature of the NFL means no game can be taken lightly. As they step onto the field, the Lions recognize the importance of securing a win to keep their sights set on clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.