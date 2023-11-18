How to Watch Michigan vs. Maryland: Final Score Prediction Included

The Michigan Wolverines are set to extend their winning streak in a highly anticipated matchup against Maryland this Saturday. Coming off a significant 24-15 victory over Penn State, Michigan has proven its resilience and ability to triumph even in the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is currently serving a suspension.

Why it Matters

The Wolverines, holding an impressive 26-game regular-season winning streak, face a critical phase as they prepare for their upcoming game against Ohio State. However, their immediate focus remains on Maryland, a team hungry for an upset. Despite Maryland's performance this season, their recent victory over Nebraska indicates potential for a competitive game.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Maryland

What: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) at Maryland Terrapins (6-4)

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) at Maryland Terrapins (6-4) When: Saturday, November. 18, at 12:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, November. 18, at 12:05 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium (College Park, Maryland)

SECU Stadium (College Park, Maryland) Television Option : FOX

: FOX Streaming Options : FuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream

: FuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream Point spread: Michigan -19

Final Score Prediction

All year long, the Michigan Football team, despite the level of competition, has stepped up and handled their business. For a second week in a row, and the fifth time this season, they will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been suspended for the remainder of the season, but that will not matter. Maryland is capable of keeping things close in the first half, but I don't see the Wolverines allowing that to happen.

Michigan 34 Maryland 13

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Wolverines aim for their 11th consecutive win against Maryland. Despite head coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension, Michigan shows strong form. Prediction: Despite distractions, Michigan will take care of business.

Bottom Line – A Test of Tenacity and Talent

The upcoming Michigan vs. Maryland game is more than just a regular season matchup; it's a test of endurance, strategy, and skill for both teams. With Michigan’s eyes set on extending their remarkable winning streak and Maryland eager to showcase their potential against a top-tier opponent, the game promises to be a thrilling encounter. Look for the Wolverines to take care of business rather than looking ahead to next week's matchup against Ohio State.