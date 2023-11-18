Michigan Football unveils ‘Icy' Uniform Combo for matchup vs. Maryland

In just over 2 hours, the No. 3 Michigan Football team will take on Maryland in the Wolverines' final road game of the 2023 regular season. Michigan will have to take care of business without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season, including next week's season finale against Ohio State. On. Friday, Michigan Football released an “Icy” uniform combination for their game against Maryland.

Which Uniform Combo Will Michigan Wear?

As you can see in the photo below, the Wolverines will be wearing white jerseys with white pants and blue socks. They will also be wearing their blue cleats with maize trim.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Innovative ‘Icy' Uniforms: The No. 3 Michigan Football team has unveiled a striking new uniform combination for their upcoming game against Maryland. The ensemble features white jerseys paired with white pants and blue socks, complemented by blue cleats adorned with maize trim. Overcoming Adversity: The team faces the challenge of playing without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who is suspended for the remainder of the regular season, including the critical season finale against Ohio State. Focused on the Ultimate Goal: Despite various distractions and challenges this season, including the absence of their head coach, the Wolverines have maintained an impressive 10-0 record. Their sights are set far beyond just an undefeated regular season; the team is determined to secure a National Championship title, something they haven't achieved since the 1997 season.

Bottom Line: Michigan vs. Everybody

Despite the plethora of distractions surrounding the University of Michigan this season, the team has been unfazed as they have been dominant on their way to a 10-0 record. With that being said, the Wolverines' ultimate goal is not to go 10-0, it is to go 15-0 and win a National Championship for the first time since the 1997 season.