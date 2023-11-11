How to watch Michigan vs. Penn State: Prediction included

Michigan football faces its most significant test this season as they prepare to take on No. 10 Penn State this Saturday. Despite their impressive 9-0 record, the Wolverines have yet to face a top-25 team, a fact that will change with this highly anticipated matchup. With the sign-stealing allegations still looming over the program, this high-profile game could be exactly what Michigan needs to prove its mettle.

Michigan Football's Dominant Season So Far

The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings as they have been dominating their opponents along the way. However, their schedule to date has not been particularly challenging, with a lighter nonconference slate and no encounters with the Big Ten’s top teams. Their last victory was a convincing 41-13 win over Purdue.

A Crucial Absence on the Sideline?

Michigan's challenge might be compounded by the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was recently suspended for game days by the Big Ten for the rest of the regular season. The University is seeking legal intervention to halt the suspension, at the time of posting this article, a decision from the judge has not yet been released.

Penn State’s Formidable Defense

Penn State boasts an impressive 8-1 record, their only loss being against Ohio State. They are ranked just behind Michigan in total defense and are third in scoring defense. Coming off a commanding 51-15 win over Maryland, the Nittany Lions are well-positioned to make this matchup a competitive one, unlike last year's 41-17 Michigan victory.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Information

What: No. 3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0) at No. 9 Penn State (8-1, 5-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, at 12:05 p.m. ET

Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

Weather: 48 degrees, 1% chance of rain

TV Network: FOX

Streaming Options: Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV

Point Spread: Michigan -4.5

Over/Under: 45

Michigan vs. Penn State Prediction

With both teams showcasing strong defensive capabilities, this clash at Beaver Stadium promises to be a battle. Despite the off-field distractions, Michigan looks to maintain its undefeated streak, but Penn State is no easy hurdle. I predict that the Wolverines wear down Penn State in the fourth quarter and win the game by 10.

Michigan 27, Penn State 17.