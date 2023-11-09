Penn State coach trolls Michigan Football prior to key matchup [Video]

Penn State coach trolls Michigan Football prior to key matchup

We are less than 48 hours away from No. 3 Michigan taking on No. 10 Penn State in one of the biggest college football games of the season. The Wolverines are currently undefeated and tied for first place in the Big Ten East with Ohio State, while the Nittany Lions have just one loss, and are just one game behind. On Thursday, Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz released a video trolling Michigan Football for the sign-stealing scandal they are currently dealing with.

Manny Diaz Trolls Michigan Football

Take a look at the video below that shows Diaz trolling the Wolverines by giving signs to Penn State fans leading up to Saturday's big game.

“Those are the signals for get there early, be loud, especially on third down,” Dias said.

Manny Diaz trolled the Michigan sign-stealing scandal in a social media video to Penn State fans ahead of this weekend's game🍿



Why the Game Matters

If Michigan wins out (at Penn State, at Maryland, and vs. Ohio State), they will win the Big Ten East and advance to the Big Ten Championship Game for the third season in a row. With that being said, if the Nittany Lions pull off the upset in Happy Valley, they would still be in the hunt for a division title. In that scenario, Penn State could still win the Big Ten East if they end up in a three-way tie with Michigan and Ohio State, as they own the tie-breaker.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Bulletin Board Material

The upcoming game between Michigan and Penn State is not just a highlight of this college football season but a decisive battle that could reshape the Big Ten East's hierarchy. With the added spice of pre-game banter from Penn State's Manny Diaz, the stage is set for a clash that's as much about psychological warfare as it is about physical prowess on the field. As tensions mount, this game could very well be a defining moment for both teams' championship aspirations.