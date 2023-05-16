The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is a pivotal event for the league's struggling teams, offering them a glimmer of hope, a chance to transform their fortunes and secure the top pick in the upcoming draft. For the Detroit Pistons, this year's lottery holds immense significance as they find themselves tied with the best odds, boasting a 14% chance to claim the coveted No. 1 overall pick. Tonight's lottery promises to be a thrilling and potentially franchise-altering moment, filled with anticipation, surprise, and the possibility of adding a transformative player like Victor Wembanyama. Here's everything you need to know to catch the NBA Draft Lottery action.

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

Here is everything you need to know to watch tonight's NBA Draft Lottery:

- Advertisement -

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who is Eligible to get the No. 1 pick?

Fourteen teams will compete for the leading position, while the odds gradually decrease for the bottom three teams. If you're seeking excitement or want to experience a sense of despair beforehand, you can visit tankathon.com to use the simulator. (For the record, I just simulated the draft lottery and the Pistons landed the No. 1 pick!)

What are the NBA Draft Lottery Odds?

Here are the odds to land the No. 1 overall pick. (Via Tankathon)

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB STREAK L10 TOP 4 #1 OVR 1 Detroit 17-65 .207 — Lost 1 1-9 52.1% 14.0% 2 San Antonio 22-60 .268 5.0 Won 1 3-7 52.1% 14.0% 3 Houston 22-60 .268 5.0 Won 3 4-6 52.1% 14.0% 4 Charlotte 27-55 .329 10.0 Won 1 5-5 48.1% 12.5% 5 Portland 33-49 .402 16.0 Lost 4 1-9 42.1% 10.5% 6 Orlando 34-48 .415 17.0 Lost 4 5-5 37.2% 9.0% 7 Washington 35-47 .427 18.0 Lost 1 3-7 29.4% 6.8% 8 Indiana 35-47 .427 18.0 Won 1 3-7 29.0% 6.7% 9 Utah 37-45 .451 20.0 Lost 1 2-8 20.3% 4.5% 10 Dallas 38-44 .463 21.0 Lost 2 2-8 13.9% 3.0% 11 Oklahoma City 40-42 .488 23.0 Won 2 4-6 8.5% 1.8% 12 Chicago ORL 40-42 .488 23.0 Won 2 6-4 8.0% 1.7% 13 Toronto 41-41 .500 24.0 Won 1 6-4 4.8% 1.0% 14 New Orleans 42-40 .512 25.0 Lost 1 7-3 2.4% 0.5%