How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is a pivotal event for the league's struggling teams, offering them a glimmer of hope, a chance to transform their fortunes and secure the top pick in the upcoming draft. For the Detroit Pistons, this year's lottery holds immense significance as they find themselves tied with the best odds, boasting a 14% chance to claim the coveted No. 1 overall pick. Tonight's lottery promises to be a thrilling and potentially franchise-altering moment, filled with anticipation, surprise, and the possibility of adding a transformative player like Victor Wembanyama. Here's everything you need to know to catch the NBA Draft Lottery action.

Here is everything you need to know to watch tonight's NBA Draft Lottery:

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who is Eligible to get the No. 1 pick?

Fourteen teams will compete for the leading position, while the odds gradually decrease for the bottom three teams. If you're seeking excitement or want to experience a sense of despair beforehand, you can visit tankathon.com to use the simulator. (For the record, I just simulated the draft lottery and the Pistons landed the No. 1 pick!)

What are the NBA Draft Lottery Odds?

Here are the odds to land the No. 1 overall pick. (Via Tankathon)

PICKTEAMRECORDWIN%GBSTREAKL10TOP 4#1 OVR
1 Detroit 17-65.207Lost 11-952.1%14.0%
2 San Antonio22-60.268 5.0Won 13-752.1%14.0%
3 Houston22-60.268 5.0Won 34-652.1%14.0%
4 Charlotte 27-55.32910.0Won 15-548.1%12.5%
5 Portland 33-49.40216.0Lost 41-942.1%10.5%
6 Orlando34-48.41517.0Lost 45-537.2%9.0%
7 Washington 35-47.427 18.0Lost 13-729.4%6.8%
8 Indiana35-47.427 18.0Won 13-729.0%6.7%
9 Utah37-45.45120.0Lost 12-820.3%4.5%
10 Dallas 38-44.46321.0Lost 22-813.9%3.0%
11 Oklahoma City40-42.488 23.0Won 24-68.5%1.8%
12 Chicago  ORL 40-42.488 23.0Won 26-48.0%1.7%
13 Toronto41-41.50024.0Won 16-44.8%1.0%
14 New Orleans42-40.51225.0Lost 17-32.4%0.5%
