Hudsonville Unity Christian (13-0) vs. Chelsea (13-0): Predicting the Division 4 State Championship Game

On Friday and Saturday, Ford Field will host the MHSAA State Championship football games, and believe it or not, teams from Michigan will actually win! (Yes, that is an unwarranted knock on the winless Detroit Lions)

The Division 4 title game will feature Hudsonville Unity Christian (13-0) vs. Chelsea (13-0).

Date: Friday, Nov. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Ford Field

Prediction:

67-0, 79-21, 53-22, 58-8. Those are the scores of Hudsonville Unity Christian’s playoff games and if you think I am about to pick against them, you are CRAZY. Congrats to Chelsea on a hell of a season but they running into a buzz saw.

Hudsonville Unity Christian 41

Chelsea 27