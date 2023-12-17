Insider names 2 potential candidates to replace Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

As the Michigan football program grapples with the ongoing sign-stealing scandal and rumors swirl about Jim Harbaugh’s future, speculation is mounting regarding potential replacements. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” brought attention to this pressing issue by discussing two candidates who could step into Harbaugh's shoes if he decides to transition back to the NFL.

2 Potential Replacements

Feldman suggests that Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold as potential replacements if Harbaugh leaves.

“Sherrone’s done (as good of a job) as you could have hoped,” Feldman said. “He led them to a bunch of wins against big teams, and the kids play hard for him and he can really grow into the job.

“To me, the biggest winner of the coaching carousel this year is Kansas, Lance Leipold is still in Kansas. If that job comes open, if I’m Michigan, do I look and say, ‘Well, if we’re not really ready to give it to Sherrone because we're just not sure if he’s ready to take over full go,' then try to get the guy from Kansas.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan in question amid sign-stealing scandal. Sherrone Moore and Lance Leipold were named as potential replacements by college football insider, Bruce Feldman. Moore (Michigan OC) and Leipold (Kansas HC) have proven success with their respective teams.

The Bottom Line – Navigating the Coaching Carousel

As Michigan gears up for its upcoming College Football Playoff matchup against Alabama, the question of who will lead the Wolverines in the future remains a significant subplot. The potential departure of Jim Harbaugh and the ensuing discussion about his replacement highlight the constant evolution and challenges in college football coaching. With that being said, it is going to be very interesting to see what Harbaugh decides to do following the 2023 season.