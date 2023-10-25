Investigation concludes that Mel Tucker sexually harassed rape survivor

According to a report from USA Today, former Michigan State football coach, Mel Tucker, has been found responsible for violating the school's sexual harassment policy. This marks a pivotal moment for the woman who accused him, prominent rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy. It also casts a permanent stain on the reputation of one of the nation's highest-paid coaches.

Mel Tucker Found Responsible

In a report released on a Wednesday afternoon, a university hearing officer concluded that Tucker had sexually harassed and taken advantage of Tracy. This occurred when he made explicit remarks without her consent during an April 2022 phone call, which was eight months after he had appointed her as a sexual violence prevention educator.

The officer's investigation also revealed that Tucker had initiated unwelcome sexual advances towards Tracy in the period leading up to the phone call. Furthermore, he engaged in quid pro quo sexual harassment after discontinuing their professional association.

“In sum, considering all available evidence, the Resolution Officer finds, by a preponderance of the evidence, that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that Respondent subjected Claimant to unwelcome conduct based on sex when he FaceTime video called Claimant without a shirt on; when he attempted to meet up with Claimant alone following the Spring Game; and when he non-consensually masturbated and used graphic, sexual language on a phone call with Claimant.”

Brenda Tracy Cried Tears of Relief

According to USA Today, Brenda Tracy cried tears of relief when she learned about the news.

“My first reaction was tears of relief,” Tracy said Wednesday, adding that the reporting process has “been a nightmare to navigate.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker found guilty of sexual harassment. Tracy, the accuser, achieved a significant victory in the case. Tucker's defense was less convincing, and his reputation is tarnished.

Bottom Line: A Significant Verdict

The findings against Mel Tucker are significant for multiple reasons. Firstly, it highlights the importance of holding individuals in positions of power accountable for their actions, regardless of their professional status. Tucker's status as a high-profile coach does not exempt him from scrutiny or consequences. Secondly, it's a substantial victory for Brenda Tracy, a prominent rape survivor and activist. Her courage to come forward and persist in the face of adversity has not only brought her justice but also set a powerful example for others who may be experiencing similar situations. The case serves as a reminder that survivors should be heard and supported.