It sounds like Anthony Lynn is ready to part ways with the Detroit Lions

When Anthony Lynn was hired by Dan Campbell to be the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, the safe bet is that he assumed he would be playing calls for the duration of the 2021 season and potentially beyond that.

Well, that is not the case as following the Lions’ bye week, Campbell decided to take over the playcalling duties from Lynn and that is still the case three weeks later as the Lions prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

On Thursday, Lynn spoke to reporters and though we are reading between the lines a bit, it sure sounds like he is ready to hit the road.

“I’m very comfortable with the role. Don’t mistake comfortable for liking the role, but I’m very comfortable with the role and I want to help and assist Dan the best I can.”

I fully expect for Lynn to move on from the Lions following the conclusion of the season.

Lynn plays things very close to the vest and is cautious and thoughtful with the limited words he uses in these weekly media sessions. He's being a team player, but clearly there's some discontent with the change. Still feels like a divorce after one year is possible. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 2, 2021