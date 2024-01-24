J.T. Compher joins list of unavailable Detroit Red Wings players

Forward J.T. Comper is the latest name on the list of unavailable Detroit Red Wings players.

The Detroit Red Wings are seeking to bounce back from yesterday's 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena. They return to action tomorrow night against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers, but unfortunately, they are expected to be without a few key members of the team. Additionally, one more forward was absent at today's practice and may not be able to play tomorrow.

The Detroit Red Wings have already been shorthanded for several games

The Red Wings have been without forward Patrick Kane, who sustained a lower-body injury earlier this month at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs following a pair of hits from Toronto's Pontus Holmberg. The injury was reported not to be related to his surgically repaired hip. Additionally, defenseman Ben Chiarot has been absent for the last two games. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, neither player is expected to be available tomorrow night, and Chiarot is likely to return after the All-Star break.

“It's becoming more and more likely it'll probably be post-break, just give him the time to heal completely there,” Lalonde said. “Still potential for one of the last two games, that same gray area…whether it makes sense to play him the last game or two or take the full advantage of the time off.”

J.T. Compher missed practice because of an illness

The Red Wings were short another forward at practice today, as J.T. Compher didn't participate due to an illness. Lalonde states that Compher is “iffy” to play tomorrow, but that they “hope to have him” available to play.

#RedWings Lalonde said Lyon starting tomorrow. Compher (flu) day to day, hopeful for tomorrow. He didn’t practice today. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) January 24, 2024

Compher scored his 11th goal of the season late in last night's game, bringing Detroit back to within a goal of the Stars:

The Detroit Red Wings dropped their game last night against the Dallas Stars, a close 5-4 final score They were without both Patrick Kane and Ben Chiarot, both of whom have missed the last handful of games with injury The Red Wings were also without J.T. Compher at practice today, and his status for tomorrow isn't certain.

Bottom Line: The games go on

Unfortunately, the schedule doesn't provide a pause for teams to fully rest and heal their players. The Red Wings will have to work with the available roster, and it remains to be seen whether or not J.T. Compher will be able to play tomorrow night.

Tomorrow night's game against the Flyers at Little Caesars Arena is set to start at 7:00 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket