Detroit Red Wings admit ‘We gotta be better’ after 2nd period collapse dooms them vs. Dallas Stars

The Detroit Red Wings admit that they ‘gotta be better' after their loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

The Detroit Red Wings missed out on a chance to continue their strong momentum to start the calendar year of 2024, dropping a 5-4 decision to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Despite three power-play goals, a disastrous 2nd period would seal Detroit's fate. And as the team would admit afterward, they need to be better.

A 2nd period meltdown hurt the Red Wings against the Dallas Stars

Stars captain Jamie Benn initiated the scoring early in the 1st period, capitalizing just 14 seconds into a power play opportunity by batting the puck over the pad of Alex Lyon. However, the Red Wings swiftly responded with a pair of power-play goals, courtesy of David Perron and Alex DeBrincat. Notably, for the latter, it marked his first goal in 11 games.

Dallas responded emphatically, unleashing 25 shots on the net during the 2nd period and notching four consecutive goals, capitalizing on a series of defensive breakdowns by the Red Wings. Mason Marchment, Roope Hintz (two goals), and Esa Lindell all found the back of the net for Dallas in the middle frame; Lyon would be replaced by goaltender James Reimer to start the 3rd.

Although the Red Wings staged a comeback with goals from Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher as the clock winded down in the 3rd period, they fell short of securing the equalizer. Notably, Christian Fischer‘s early-period goal was nullified due to an offsides call.

Detroit Red Wings admit that they must play better

Despite a spirited comeback effort in the 3rd period, the Red Wings missed a crucial opportunity to secure valuable points in the standings, with the damage primarily inflicted during the challenging 2nd period.

“It certainly wasn’t a good period,” Perron said. “I felt like we didn’t take care of each other out there. We didn’t set up the next line, little details that I feel teams like that will make you pay.”

In DeBrincat's words, the Red Wings had been playing well, but it was the game's middle frame that cost them.

“I think we’ve been playing well, we’ve been focusing on the details a lot,” DeBrincat said. “(And) 20 minutes today cost us the game.”

The Michigan native would take responsibility for his error in the 2nd period that led directly to the Dallas goal that tied the game.

“We gotta be better,” DeBrincat said. “It starts with the first shift in the second period. I lose my guy going to the net and it kind of snowballs from there.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings lost by a score of 5-4 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena The Red Wings allowed four goals in the 2nd period, sealing their fate Despite a furious comeback effort in the 3rd period, the Red Wings would ultimately fall short

Bottom Line: On to the next game

It's disappointing to see the problems that haunted the Red Wings during the challenging month of December resurface in the 2nd period of last night's game. However, they have no choice but to shake it off and move forward.

The Red Wings will have an opportunity to right the ship when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The game is set to kick off at 7:00 PM, with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.