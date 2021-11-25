Jack Fox enters Detroit Lions record book with mammoth Thanksgiving Day punt [Video]

Jack Fox is the best player on the Detroit Lions!

On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions were pinned back near their own goal line and Fox came in and booted a career-best 70-yard punt.

The punt, according to Detroit Lions PR, is the fourth-longest punt in franchise history. Fox is also the only punter in Lions history to have four punts of 67 or more yards.

GET THIS MAN IN THE PRO BOWL! YOU HAVE TO VOTE!

On his first attempt of the game, @Lions P @MrJackFox booted a career-long 70-yard punt (gross & net). This marks the 4th-longest punt in franchise history. He is the only punter in team history to log four punts of 67+ yards.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/E4Co6Tq7pJ — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 25, 2021