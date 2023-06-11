The Detroit Lions raised eyebrows when they selected Jahmyr Gibbs as the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Questions arose about the team's decision to pick a running back so early. However, as the Lions unveil their game plan and utilize Gibbs in various positions, their vision becomes clearer. Gibbs has been given the opportunity to showcase his skills in multiple roles, lining up as a running back, slot receiver, and even an outside receiver. The Lions' emphasis on versatility demonstrates their belief in Gibbs' abilities and their intention to maximize his impact on the field.

Jahmyr Gibbs loves how Detroit Lions are using him

While recently speaking to the media, Gibbs talked about how he loves how the Lions have been using him.

“I love how they’re using me,” Gibbs said. “That’s something I’ve been used to throughout high school, when I was at (Georgia) Tech and when I was at ‘Bama, so I’m pretty used to being all around and learning different routes and different concepts and stuff, so it’s cool.”

Bottom Line – Unleashing Gibbs, Unleashing Potential

In their utilization of Gibbs, the Lions have set the stage for a dynamic and multifaceted offense. By incorporating his diverse skill set into their game plan, they have the opportunity to surprise and outmaneuver their opponents. The team's commitment to maximizing Gibbs' impact and embracing his versatility adds a new dimension to their offensive arsenal. As the season unfolds