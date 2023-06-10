Chase Young sent to Detroit Lions in proposed trade

In recent NFL trade rumors, the spotlight has turned to the possibility of the Detroit Lions making a bold move to acquire defensive powerhouse Chase Young from the Washington Commanders. The intrigue surrounding Young's future intensified when it was revealed that Washington opted not to exercise his fifth-year option for 2024. This decision has sparked speculation about the Commanders' openness to trade offers for the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Key Points

Could the Lions be interested in acquiring star defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders?

Young's future with the Commanders became uncertain when the team chose not to exercise his fifth-year option for 2024, sparking trade rumors.

The Lions have emerged as strong contenders in the pursuit of Young, with a proposed trade scenario involving a 2024 third-round pick and Julian Okwara.

Proposed trade would send Chase Young to Detroit Lions

Young's playing time has been curtailed over the past two seasons due to a torn ACL, while Washington has invested heavily in other defensive line talents like Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. As a result, the idea of Young finding a new home has gained traction, with several teams vying for his services. Among the potential suitors, the Lions have emerged as the betting favorite to land the former defensive rookie of the year.

- Advertisement -

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report even proposed a trade scenario that would see Young being traded to the Lions. According to Moton, the suggested deal would involve the Lions offering a 2024 third-round pick and the promising edge rusher Julian Okwara in exchange for Young.

If the trade were to materialize, the pairing of Young with Aidan Hutchinson would create a formidable duo that would strike fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks. The Lions' pass rush would receive a significant boost, elevating the team's defensive capabilities to new heights. Such a move would not only impact the on-field dynamics but also generate waves of excitement throughout the league.

The Bottom Line – Verdict on the Proposed Trade

While this fictional trade scenario involving Chase Young and the Detroit Lions has captivated the imagination of football enthusiasts, the real outcome remains uncertain. The proposed offer of a 2024 third-round pick and Julian Okwara may not be sufficient to sway the Commanders into parting ways with their coveted defensive end. However, the potential acquisition of Young by the Lions would undeniably ignite enthusiasm among their fan base and position the team for a more formidable future.