Jahmyr Gibbs signs with Detroit Lions

We are less than one week away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp, and there were some people who were concerned that RB Jahmyr Gibbs had not yet signed his rookie deal. Well, we told you not to be worried, and just moments ago, the Lions tweeted out that they have officially signed Gibbs to his rookie contract.

All Eyes Will Be On Jahmyr Gibbs

With training camp just around the corner, the spotlight will be firmly on Gibbs, who holds the ambitious task of demonstrating his value following his selection as the 12th overall pick by the Lions in the NFL Draft. There's no denying the anticipation surrounding the dynamic 21-year-old running back from the University of Alabama. The expectations are soaring as fans eagerly await his electrifying performance on the field.

What They Are Saying

During a recent interview, Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery said Gibbs will be well-prepared to face the challenges that lie ahead in his rookie season.

“He can’t ride the ebb and flow,” Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery said. “He’s gotta stay calm. He’s not going to perform as well as some people would think that he should, and he’s not going to perform as low as some people think he’s going to be.

“So we’re going to try to support him in a way, and if we can just keep him involved academically in the football part of it, it’s very hard to get out of line if you’re doing what you’re supposed to do on a daily basis.”

“We’re going to take care of him, but we’re also going to make it hard for him. This is tough. Football is tough, the game is tough. You have to deal with some of the criticism that comes with it, but you also have to deal with some of the success, and he’s going to have both this year,” Montgomery said.

Key Points

Bottom Line: The Future is BRIGHT for Gibbs

