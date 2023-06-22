Jahmyr Gibbs is not getting special treatment from Detroit Lions

As training camp approaches, all eyes will be on Jahmyr Gibbs as he aims to prove his worth after being selected 12th overall in the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. While expectations might run high for the electrifying 21-year-old rusher, the Lions' running backs coach, Scottie Montgomery, emphasizes the importance of staying calm and focused. That being said, Montgomery also said that the Lions are making it hard for Gibbs.

Detroit Lions are making it hard for RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The team understands the pressure Gibbs faces as a rookie, especially given his draft position and the trade the Lions made to select him as the second running back off the board. However, the Lions are determined to support Gibbs academically and on the football field, encouraging him to block out distractions and focus on his daily responsibilities. Montgomery assures that Gibbs will be well-prepared to face the challenges that lie ahead in his rookie season.

- Advertisement -

“He can’t ride the ebb and flow,” Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery said. “He’s gotta stay calm. He’s not going to perform as well as some people would think that he should, and he’s not going to perform as low as some people think he’s going to be.

“So we’re going to try to support him in a way, and if we can just keep him involved academically in the football part of it, it’s very hard to get out of line if you’re doing what you’re supposed to do on a daily basis.”

“We’re going to take care of him, but we’re also going to make it hard for him. This is tough. Football is tough, the game is tough. You have to deal with some of the criticism that comes with it, but you also have to deal with some of the success, and he’s going to have both this year,” Montgomery said.

Key Points

Gibbs is facing high expectations as a rookie running back for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions traded back to select Gibbs as the second running back off the board.

The team emphasizes the importance of Gibbs staying calm and focused amidst the pressure.

Support from the Lions includes academic assistance and ensuring Gibbs meets his daily responsibilities.

The team believes Gibbs will be ready to face the challenges of his rookie season.

Bottom Line – Rising Above the Expectations

Jahmyr Gibbs faces significant pressure as a rookie running back for the Lions. However, the team's support and emphasis on maintaining focus will help him overcome the challenges that lie ahead. The path of a rookie runner is filled with ups and downs, but it is how Gibbs responds to adversity that will define his career. The Lions' decision to select him high in the draft demonstrates their belief in his talent and potential impact. By blocking out distractions and staying dedicated to his academic and football responsibilities, Gibbs can rise above the noise and fulfill the expectations placed upon him. While the journey may be tough, the lessons he learns and the resilience he develops will shape his future success as a key player for the Detroit Lions.