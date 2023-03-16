Jakub Vrana’s caught fire since trade from Detroit Red Wings

On March 3rd, the Detroit Red Wings traded Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a forward in Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Since the trade, Vrana has been lighting it up for the St. Louis Blues.

Jakub Vrana's turnaround in St. Louis

Vrana had a tough start to the season playing in the first two games for the Red Wings before going into the NHL/NHLPA’s player assistance program. Vrana returned to Red Wings practice on December 16th. He was sent down to Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint on December 27th. Vrana caught fire during his time in the AHL and was ultimately called up to the Red Wings on February 15th, entering the lineup on February 21st against his former team, the Washington Capitals.

Vrana only played in three games before being traded to the Blues. Since being traded he has found a home in St. Louis with the Blues and has caught fire, he has played in five games and has scored four goals, three of those have come on the power play.

Jakub Vrana cutting through the WHOLE defense for the goal 😱 pic.twitter.com/279YZoGAYG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 16, 2023

Bottom Line

The Red Wings could use someone with Vrana’s scoring, losing four fo their last six and being outscored 18-14 in those six games. The Red Wings will see Vrana next week when they play a home and home against the Blues. The first game will be on Tuesday in St. Louis, and then on Thursday Vrana will make his return to Detroit for the first time since the trade.