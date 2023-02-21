Jalen Ramsey responds to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s attempt to recruit him to Detroit Lions

In a recent recruitment attempt, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tried to bring Jalen Ramsey to Detroit. Late Monday night, Ramsey responded to St. Brown's recruitment on Twitter, stating that he tried his best to get St. Brown and Lions' quarterback Jared Goff in the playoffs but refrained from commenting on his future. Ramsey is currently under contract with the Los Angeles Rams, which runs until the 2025 season, making it difficult for him to make any official comments on his future. However, there are speculations about Ramsey's potential trade or release as the Rams are projected to be over the salary cap for 2023.

Jalen Ramsey responds to Amon-Ra St. Brown's recruitment attempt

Ramsey has heard St. Brown's recruitment loud and clear and he has taken to Twitter with the following message.

“lol much love to @JaredGoff16 & @amonra_stbrown … tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see.”

lol much love to @JaredGoff16 & @amonra_stbrown … tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see 😂 https://t.co/JByQFEAvjh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 21, 2023

The Big Picture: The Rams' salary cap situation and potential roster changes

The Rams are currently projected to be over the salary cap for the 2023 season, which means they need to make some tough decisions regarding their roster. Jalen Ramsey is one of the highest-paid players on the team, with his contract taking up a significant portion of the cap space. If the Rams decide to release or trade Ramsey, they'll have to give up a talented player or draft resources to do so.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Jalen Ramsey

Amon-Ra St. Brown's recruitment attempt and Jalen Ramsey's response on Twitter have brought attention to the potential changes in the Rams' roster. Ramsey is a valuable player for the team, and losing him would be a significant blow to their defense. However, the Rams need to create cap space to remain competitive in the league, and Ramsey's contract is one of the biggest obstacles they face. If the Rams decide to trade or release Ramsey, they'll need to find a suitable replacement to maintain their defense's effectiveness.

Rams Salary Cap By the Numbers

The Rams are projected to be $14 million over the salary cap for the 2023 season.

Jalen Ramsey's contract takes up $24.6 million of the cap space.

The Rams' salary cap situation is an essential factor in their decision-making process regarding their roster. Jalen Ramsey's contract takes up a significant portion of the cap space, making him a potential candidate for release or trade. The Rams need to make tough decisions about their roster to remain competitive in the league, and these stats highlight the challenges they face in doing so.