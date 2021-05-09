Jalen Rose has emotional moment as he pays tribute to his late mother [Video]

by

Sharing is caring!

Sunday marked the first Mother’s Day for former Michigan star Jalen Rose without his mother being alive and it was an emotional one.

While paying tribute to his mother on NBA Countdown, Rose shed a few tears as he talked about how much his mother meant to him and how she pushed him and believed in him as he grew up.

Your mother would be very proud of you, Jalen.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.