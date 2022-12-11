Jamaal Williams invades pregame show to predict Detroit Lions victory [Video]

When the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, you can bet that everybody will be hyped up for the big game. With a win, the Lions will make a statement, and keep their NFL playoff hopes alive. Prior to the game, lions running back Jamaal Williams showed how hyped up he is for today’s game, as he decided to invade the Lions pregame show to make his prediction for today’s game against the Vikings.

How did Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams invade a pregame show?

Watch as Jamaal Williams comes out of nowhere to crash the Lions’ pregame show prior to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. It is no surprise that Williams is predicting the Lions to win!

