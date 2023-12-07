Jameson Williams says Tyreek Hill cannot touch his Olympic-class speed

On Thursday, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams confidently stated his belief in his extraordinary speed, asserting that he would be a top contender if he were to compete in the Olympics. Even after facing injuries, including a torn ACL and hamstring issues, Williams remains confident in his ability to outrun the competition, even comparing himself to current NFL speed leaders like DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

What Did Tyreek Hill Say?

Williams, who claims to have reached speeds of 23.3 mph in practice at Alabama, is eager to demonstrate his unmatched speed on the NFL field, believing he can outpace other recognized speedsters in the league.

“I know if I go to the Olympics, though, I’d place,” Williams told the Free Press on Thursday. “One hundred (meters), 200, 400, any race.”

“That was 16 years old,” Williams said. “I’m 22 now. Even with getting hurt, tearing my ACL, messing up both of my hamstrings, I’ll still go place (in the Olympics).”

“I’m waiting on the perfect play to showcase it,” Williams said. “It’s not like I'm out there not trying to run fast. I'm running as fast as I can, but when I get the ball in space, I’ll open up for sure.”

Bring on Tyreek!

Jamo does not only think he is fast, he believes he is the fastest player in the NFL.

“A lot of people got like one stick and then they explode like 10, 5 yards from there,” Williams said. “The main guy I see though is Tyreek Hill. You could tell by how fast his legs move when he’s running. I don’t really see that a lot.

“I feel like I’m faster. I feel like I’d get him. I just got to showcase it. When I get the ball in some space I’m going to show y’all, for sure.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Williams' Race to NFL Stardom

Jameson Williams' confidence in his extraordinary speed not only showcases his athletic prowess but also hints at the exciting potential he brings to the Detroit Lions and the NFL at large. His eagerness to display his speed in professional football, coupled with his past achievements and resilience in overcoming injuries, sets the stage for what could be a captivating display of athletic excellence. It sure is going to be fun to watch if Jamo can break Tyreek Hill's or DK Metcalf's top speed top.