Jameson Williams scores ELECTRIC TD to put Detroit Lions up 7-0 vs. 49ers

YOU COULD NOT ASK FOR A BETTER START IF YOU ARE A FAN OF THE DETROIT LIONS!!!

Just moments ago, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams took a handoff from Jared Goff and proceeded to run 42 yards to give the Lions a 7-0 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. In all, the Lions went 75 yards in just four plays on their first drive of the game.

JAMO TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE!

Watch as Williams takes the handoff and refuses to go down as he scores a long TD for the Lions.

Ford Field EXPLODES

Take a look as the fans attending the watch party at Ford Field GO NUTS!