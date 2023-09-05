Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jared Goff and Dan Campbell audition for ManningCast

Jared Goff and Dan Campbell audition for ManningCast: Check out this hilarious promo video put out by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Jared Goff and Dan Campbell audition for ManningCast

In the realm of Monday Night Football's ManningCast, Peyton and Eli Manning have been on the hunt for a third member to join their lively football commentary. Recently, they held “auditions” for the coveted role, and two notable Detroit Lions figures, Jared Goff and Dan Campbell, stepped up to the plate.

Inside The Article
Jared Goff and Dan Campbell audition for ManningCastWhat did Goff and Campbell Say?A Hint From Tom Brady?TL;DR (too long didn't read)
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Ben Johnson Jared Goff and Dan Campbell audition for ManningCast
(Via Detroit Lions)

What did Goff and Campbell Say?

In a video released on a Tuesday, Goff initiated the audition proceedings by introducing himself, humorously emphasizing his role as a quarterback there to audition. Peyton Manning, with his characteristic charm, probed, “So Jared, how excited are you about the opportunity to be on the most popular show on television?” To which Goff wittily replied, “Isn't this for the ManningCast?”

Then, Dan Campbell made his entrance, delivering a motivational speech, exclaiming, “On this team, we tear ourselves to pieces!”

Read More

2023 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions in unchartered waters heading into Week 1

Dan Campbell explains decision to bench Isaiah Buggs

Detroit Lions' Offense in Spotlight as Chiefs' Spagnuolo Gets Creative Without Star Players

A Hint From Tom Brady?

The video took an unexpected turn towards the end, as future Hall of Famer and former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady sat in a waiting room, contemplating his fate. “No, I didn't get the ManningCast job,” Brady confessed over the phone, concluding the comical audition tape, “I guess I'll just come back and play football again.”

Dan Campbell reveals key to beating Kansas City Chiefs Dan Campbell has message for Jared Goff

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Auditions: Peyton and Eli Manning, hosts of the highly popular Monday Night Football ManningCast, conducted auditions to add a third member to their show, aiming to further enhance the entertainment value of their football commentary.
  2. Jared Goff and Dan Campbell's Audition: Jared Goff and Dan Campbell, prominent figures in the NFL, participated in the auditions, injecting humor and excitement into the process.
  3. Ongoing Success: The auditions showcased the ongoing success of the ManningCast, which has become a beloved fixture in football broadcasting.

The Big Picture: Expanding the Legacy

The ManningCast, hosted by the legendary Manning brothers, has become a sensation in football broadcasting. Their unique blend of humor, insight, and guest appearances has drawn a massive viewership, making it the most popular show on television for football enthusiasts. Expanding the cast is a strategic move to keep the ManningCast fresh and engaging for fans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?