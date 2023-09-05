Jared Goff and Dan Campbell audition for ManningCast

In the realm of Monday Night Football's ManningCast, Peyton and Eli Manning have been on the hunt for a third member to join their lively football commentary. Recently, they held “auditions” for the coveted role, and two notable Detroit Lions figures, Jared Goff and Dan Campbell, stepped up to the plate.

What did Goff and Campbell Say?

In a video released on a Tuesday, Goff initiated the audition proceedings by introducing himself, humorously emphasizing his role as a quarterback there to audition. Peyton Manning, with his characteristic charm, probed, “So Jared, how excited are you about the opportunity to be on the most popular show on television?” To which Goff wittily replied, “Isn't this for the ManningCast?”

Then, Dan Campbell made his entrance, delivering a motivational speech, exclaiming, “On this team, we tear ourselves to pieces!”

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

A Hint From Tom Brady?

The video took an unexpected turn towards the end, as future Hall of Famer and former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady sat in a waiting room, contemplating his fate. “No, I didn't get the ManningCast job,” Brady confessed over the phone, concluding the comical audition tape, “I guess I'll just come back and play football again.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Auditions: Peyton and Eli Manning, hosts of the highly popular Monday Night Football ManningCast, conducted auditions to add a third member to their show, aiming to further enhance the entertainment value of their football commentary. Jared Goff and Dan Campbell's Audition: Jared Goff and Dan Campbell, prominent figures in the NFL, participated in the auditions, injecting humor and excitement into the process. Ongoing Success: The auditions showcased the ongoing success of the ManningCast, which has become a beloved fixture in football broadcasting.

The Big Picture: Expanding the Legacy

The ManningCast, hosted by the legendary Manning brothers, has become a sensation in football broadcasting. Their unique blend of humor, insight, and guest appearances has drawn a massive viewership, making it the most popular show on television for football enthusiasts. Expanding the cast is a strategic move to keep the ManningCast fresh and engaging for fans.