Jared Goff finds Amon-Ra St. Brown for longest passing TD of season for Detroit Lions [Video]

In an electrifying moment during their Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions have achieved their longest passing touchdown of the season. Quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown combined for a stunning 70-yard touchdown, a play that has instantly become a highlight of the Lions' season.

This impressive touchdown by St. Brown, marked by his exceptional ability to evade tackles and maintain balance, increased the Lions' lead to a commanding 27-13 in the fourth quarter. The synergy between Goff and St. Brown has been a consistent and critical element of the Lions’ offensive strategy, and this play perfectly encapsulated their dynamic partnership.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff connects with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a record 70-yard touchdown against the Vikings. The touchdown increased the Lions' lead to 27-13 in the fourth quarter. The play highlights the strong chemistry between Goff and St. Brown.

The Bottom Line – A Moment to Remember

This historic touchdown adds a significant milestone to what has been an impressive season for the Lions. Goff's accuracy, combined with St. Brown's agility and determination, created a spectacular moment that will be remembered by Lions fans. This play not only showcases their offensive capabilities but also underscores the Lions' ability to execute game-changing plays under pressure. The memorable 70-yard dash to the end zone by St. Brown, which is already making rounds in video replays, captures the essence of the Lions' spirited play and their readiness to deliver impactful performances.