Jared Goff gets emotional learning he is Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee [Video]

Earlier this morning, we passed along the news that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been nominated for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Each year, one player from each of the 32 NFL teams is nominated for the award, which ‘recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Just moments ago, the Lions released a video showing Goff finding out that he has been nominated for the prestigious award.

What did Jared Goff do when he found out he was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award?

Watch as Goff finds out he has been nominated for the award.

@JaredGoff16 learns that he's been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award from some of the Detroit students he has impacted.

December 6, 2022

Here is what Goff had to say about being nominated for the award.

“It’s an incredible honor and something I’m proud of and don’t take for granted. It’s important to lend a hand, not only financially but with our energy, and show the community that you’re going to be a part of their lives and a part of the solution. It’s about the people you’re giving back to you and it’s about wrapping your arms around a community and wrapping your arms around kids and making sure you’re there for them, and I’m proud to be able to do it. Being a leader in the community and being a leader on our team and this organization, do you want to be able to help, and there’s so many places you can in Detroit.

Congrats to Goff, who has truly made a difference in our community during his times with the Lions.