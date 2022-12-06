Detroit Lions Notes

Jared Goff gets emotional learning he is Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Jared Goff has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
  • The Lions released a video showing Goff finding out he has been nominated

Earlier this morning, we passed along the news that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been nominated for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Each year, one player from each of the 32 NFL teams is nominated for the award, which ‘recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Just moments ago, the Lions released a video showing Goff finding out that he has been nominated for the prestigious award.

Jared Goff gets emotional learning ...
Jared Goff Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

What did Jared Goff do when he found out he was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award?

Watch as Goff finds out he has been nominated for the award.

Here is what Goff had to say about being nominated for the award.

“It’s an incredible honor and something I’m proud of and don’t take for granted. It’s important to lend a hand, not only financially but with our energy, and show the community that you’re going to be a part of their lives and a part of the solution. It’s about the people you’re giving back to you and it’s about wrapping your arms around a community and wrapping your arms around kids and making sure you’re there for them, and I’m proud to be able to do it. Being a leader in the community and being a leader on our team and this organization, do you want to be able to help, and there’s so many places you can in Detroit.

Congrats to Goff, who has truly made a difference in our community during his times with the Lions.

Jared Goff,Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jameson Williams Detroit Lions: Jared Goff nominated for prestigious NFL Award
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jared Goff Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Jared Goff gets emotional learning he is Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee [Video]
Detroit Lions Notes
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff nominated for prestigious NFL Award
Detroit Lions News
A.J. Hinch Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers: A.J. Hinch announces coaching additions
Detroit Tigers News
Dan Campbell Josh Allen Baker Mayfield Detroit Lions
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?