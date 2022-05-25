Jared Goff gets no love from Chris Simms in NFL QB rankings

If the Detroit Lions are going to be the team to go from worst to first in 2022, quarterback Jared Goff is going to have to step up and lead what could be a solid offense if everything clicks.

One person who does not seem to believe that Goff is very good is Chris Simms of NBC Sports.

Simms is currently in the process of unveiling his Top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL and Goff came in at No. 30.

Jared Goff: Top 10 or Bottom out? x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Jared Goff: Top 10 or Bottom out?

Goff is behind quarterbacks such as Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, and Tua Tagovailoa.

Embed from Getty Images

Take a listen to what Simms has to say about Goff.

Your browser does not support iframes.

During the 2021 season, his first with the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,245 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

