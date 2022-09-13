Jared Goff is sick of losing, says Detroit Lions have Super Bowl aspirations [Video]

On Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field and it was the Eagles who held on for a 38-35 win.

Following the game, there were plenty of fans who said they were more confident in the Lions after the close loss than they were prior to kickoff.

But Goff wants nothing to do with taking good things from a loss and he knows that if the Lions are truly going to take the next step, they have to start winning football games.

On Monday, Goff sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Dan Miller and he said the Lions have Super Bowl aspirations and that there is an urgency to win this week’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Here is Jared Goff’s interview with Dan Miller.

Jared Goff knows the Detroit Lions left points on the field

Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff said he knows the offense left a lot of points on the field.

“That’s ultimately what we’ll look at what hurt us the most,” “Lot of mental errors mostly. Stuff that can be cleaned up easily, but stuff that can’t happen on gameday. Hopefully we can attribute it to first game stuff and hopefully next week stuff like that isn’t happening.”

We left a lot of points out there,” Goff said. “Tip your cap to the Eagles, they’re a damn good team, but we shot ourselves in the foot all day long. Specifically on that lull.”

