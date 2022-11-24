Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘can really dominate anybody’

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity on Thanksgiving Day as they had the Buffalo Bills right where they wanted them… until they didn’t. In fact, the Lions held a 22-19 lead in the fourth quarter before eventually losing on a last-minute field goal. With a win, the Lions would have picked up their fourth-straight victory, while moving to 5-6 on the season. Instead, the Lions are now 4-7, and they probably have to win five of their final six games to have a shot at the playoffs. Despite the loss to the Bills, Lions quarterback Jared Goff says there is a “different feel” about the team.

What did Jared Goff say after the Lions’ loss to the Bills?

Following the conclusion of the game, Goff spoke to reporters, and he said he believes the Lions can “dominate anybody.”

“Over the last four weeks, we just are such a different team,” said Goff. “It’s such a different feel. We know we can beat anybody. We know we can play with anybody. We know we can really dominate anybody. That was a hell of a team out there today … but there isn’t a team in this league that we can’t compete with and can’t beat.”

During Sunday’s loss, Goff was 23-for-37 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He made some great throws but also made some awful decisions, including taking a safety in the third quarter.

Up next for Goff and the Lions is a home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.