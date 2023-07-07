Jared Goff takes page out Tom Brady’s book as 2023 season approaches

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who is coming off an outstanding 2022 season, is not resting on his laurels. Instead, he is taking a page out of Tom Brady‘s book. Goff has chosen to work with 3DQB, a renowned quarterback training service in Huntington Beach, California.

Goff takes page out of Tom Brady's book

3DQB has a track record of working with some of the league's top quarterbacks, including Super Bowl-winning QBs Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Matthew Stafford. CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO

By seeking guidance from this esteemed group, Goff is displaying a determination to elevate his game even further. This additional training can help him refine his skills and address areas that may require improvement. The Lions organization recognizes the value of working with quarterback gurus, as demonstrated by Matthew Stafford's own experience. Goff's decision to invest in his development shows a commitment to reaching new heights in the upcoming season.

